Netanyahu in India LIVE UPDATES: Israel PM to visit Modi’s home state Gujarat, attend start-up exhibition in Ahmedabad

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit PM Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat today. Netanyahu will be visiting Sabarmati Ashram and will also attend an exhibition of start-ups near Ahmedabad.

Netanyahu, on a six-day state visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on January 14 and was personally received by PM Narendra Modi. He said the Indian PM had ‘revolutionised’ India-Israel relations. The two countries inked nine pacts in key areas including in the sector of oil and gas sector and cyber-security.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. Later in the evening, the Israel leader delivered a lecture at the Raisina Dialogue wherein he underlined India and Israel’s strong commitment towards counter-terrorism efforts. Netanyahu also said he is discussing with India ways to strengthen security cooperation against Islamist extremism that both democracies faced.

During bilateral talks at Hyderabad House on Monday, the two countries set aside the strain in the diplomatic ties after India’s vote at the UN on the East Jerusalem issue and the uncertainty over multi-million dollar Israeli Spike anti-tank missile deal. As PM Modi hosted his friend “Bibi” for a private dinner, along with his wife Sara, the Prime Minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg was also lit up in Indian and Israeli flag colours.

9.15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu in Gujarat on Wednesday. Both PMs are scheduled to inaugurate iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad. They will also dedicate a mobile water desalination van to Suigam taluka of Banaskantha district via video link, reported ANI.

9.10 am: Two quick prime ministerial visits between India and Israel during the last few months complete the normalisation of bilateral relations that began in 1992. This is a good moment for India to end its excessive politicisation of the relations with Israel. Read more in today Express Editorial here.

8.30 am: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu will leave for Ahmedabad from New Delhi at 9 am. He is scheduled to land at the Sardar Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad by 10.30 am.

