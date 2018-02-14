Israel-Palestine issue can be solved only by PM Narendra Modi: Najma Heptulla

Manipur governor Najma Heptulla Manipur governor Najma Heptulla

Manipur governor Najma Heptulla on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is best-equipped to solve the Israel-Palentine issue, given his prestigious standing with both countries.

“If anyone can solve Israel-Palestine issues, only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can. Look at how he was received during his visits to both countries and conferred honours. I have studied the issue very closely and visited both countries. From my knowledge of the issue, I believe there is nobody better suited to solve the problem,” Heptulla, a former minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, said.

Asked about the basis of her statement, she said, “It is a matter of trust, matter of faith. Nobody can deny that there are differences between the two and there is no doubt that the two want to talk because nobody likes such tension to linger on for their children to die. It is my observation that only he can make them talk.”

She also described as “very significant” the fact that the government of United Arab Emirates had, during the visit of the PM, allocated land for the construction of a temple. “This is a very good thing, you see, a Muslim-majority country making this gesture… unity in diversity is our credo but they have adopted it,” she said.

