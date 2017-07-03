Watch Video: Israel mein aapka swagat hai! Israelis welcome PM Narendra Modi in Hindi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to Israel, the Israeli embassy in India has posted a minute-long video on Twitter in which Israeli citizens enthusiastically welcome him in Hindi. “Israel mein aapka swagat hai,” (Welcome to Israel), said one woman featured in the video. Another one says, “Aapki yatra shub aur mangalmai ho (I wish you a fruitful visit). PM Modi graciously responded with a tweet thanking them in Hindi. On Tuesday, the Indian Prime Minister will reach the Jewish nation on a three-day visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties between the two counties. He will hold discussions with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in a bid to explore ways to enhance cooperation in key strategic areas.

Watch the video here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd