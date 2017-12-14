Israel eases visa procedure for Indians

India has moved to included Chinese tourists for e-visa facility last year to enable them to travel to India easily cutting down time and procedures. However, rules could be relaxed even further. India has moved to included Chinese tourists for e-visa facility last year to enable them to travel to India easily cutting down time and procedures. However, rules could be relaxed even further.

To encourage more Indians to visit Israel, Tel Aviv has simplified its visa application procedures for visitors from the Sub-continent. The relaxed visa rule involves less documentation for Indians who have availed of visas of Schengen countries, the US, Canada, Australia or Israel and have completed their travel to these countries, a statement from the Israeli consulate said .

“This is an initiative we have been working very closely with interior ministry and foreign ministry to introduce in India and I am happy to see this change for the Indian travellers who wish to travel to Israel,” Israeli tourism ministry India director Hassan Madah said.

He said, easing the visa requirements will not only make the application process faster, it will also increase the number of tourists to Israel as well.

“We are also working on an express service with VFS, which will be introduced soon. In addition to this, we are working towards e-visa processing as well as easing the group visa process,” he added.

Israel has witnessed 31 per cent growth in tourist arrivals from India with 55,000 Indians travelling to yhe holy country from this year till November.

