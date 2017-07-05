Israel Diaries: PM Modi pays homage at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem

PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Holocaust victims at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. As leaders were required to wear Kippah, a brimless cap, inside the Yad Vashem, Modi chose to wear the Himachal cap (Pahari topi) during the remembrance ceremony for the Holocaust victims. PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Holocaust victims at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. As leaders were required to wear Kippah, a brimless cap, inside the Yad Vashem, Modi chose to wear the Himachal cap (Pahari topi) during the remembrance ceremony for the Holocaust victims.

The Israeli side presented the first bunch of a fast-growing chrysanthemum named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The flower has been named “MODI”. This was given to him when he visited the Danziger Flower Farm on the way from Ben Gurion Airport to Jerusalem. Danziger is engaged in research, breeding, development, propagation and production of varieties of cut flowers.

Netanyahu borrowed from Modi’s lexicon and coined an acronym: I2 + T2. He explained, “Israeli technology, Indian talent: Israel-India, Ties for Tomorrow”.

When NSA Ajit Doval was introduced by Modi to Netanyahu, the Israeli PM said, “This day has finally come to fruition. You have something to do about it.”

“He speaks about you all the time,” Israeli Communications Minister Ayoub Kara told Modi, reflecting the warm personal chemistry between the two leaders.

After the speeches and the guard of honour, when Modi and Netanyahu walked back for the last photo op, the Israeli PM was heard saying, “PM Modi knows the protocol perfectly.” To which Modi replied, “Everything is excellent. Don’t bother about it (protocol).”

Modi and Netanyahu recreated the Modi-Obama car photograph when they sat in the same car to travel from the airport. They went to various events together until the dinner. Modi and US President Barack Obama had travelled in The Beast in the US during the Indian PM’s visit in 2014.

Netanyahu mentioned Modi’s penchant for yoga, saying that he was “inspired” by the Indian PM who had asked him to start at a “low level”. He said that when he does a relaxing Talasana pose and looks towards his right, India will be the “first democracy”, and when Modi does Vashistasana and looks towards the left, Israel is the first democracy he will see. Modi laughed throughout this comment.

