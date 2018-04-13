Israel delegation observes Holocaust Memorial Day

A remembrance and education ceremony was held to remember the 6 million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust during World War II. (Source: Twitter/@danielcarmon) A remembrance and education ceremony was held to remember the 6 million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust during World War II. (Source: Twitter/@danielcarmon)

A delegation of Israeli defence experts, who are in Chennai for the four-day Defexpo, commemorated the victims of the Holocaust at a memorial ceremony organised on the sidelines of the defence event on Wednesday. “The unique Holocaust Memorial Day was observed with all Israeli participants who are in currently in Chennai for the Defence Expo demonstrations and various sessions,” said one of the officials at the Israeli pavilion.

Israel’s ambassador to India and Sri Lanka, Daniel Carmon, was also present at the remembrance and education ceremony to remember the 6 million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust during World War II.

A memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday between the Israeli company Aeronautics, a key player in the defence sector, and the defence wing of Mahindra Group for naval shipborne Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) was one of the many significant ventures that took place on the sidelines of Defence Expo 2018, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. In the naval shipborne UAV venture, UAVs offered by two companies may be launched and recovered by Indian warships.

