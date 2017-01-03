Islamic State video claims PM Narendra Modi, others working against Muslims’ interests

Screenshot of the video posted by IS showing Turkish President Erdogan with world leaders. Photo: Twitter/Rezhasan Screenshot of the video posted by IS showing Turkish President Erdogan with world leaders. Photo: Twitter/Rezhasan

In a 19-minute long video released by terror group Islamic State, PM Narendra Modi among other leaders has been portrayed as someone who is working against the interests of Muslims. The video, titled Cross Shield, called for attacks on Turkey as it showed Turkish President Recep Erdogan with different leaders including PM Modi, Barack Obama, Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis among others.

On Sunday, a gunman dressed as Santa Claus had opened fire in a nighclub in Istanbul, Turkey, killing 39 people. The responsibility for the attack was later claimed by IS. The video was posted online just days before the attack took place.

The video criticizes Erdogan for Turkey’s involvement in Syria, which has witnessed widespread destruction as rebels and President Bashar al-Assad’s forces clashed with each other to gain control.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the photo of PM Modi and Erdogan, which features in the video, seems to be from their meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit in Turkey in November, 2015. The video ends with a footage of two Turkish soldiers being burnt alive by the IS terrorists. A similar video was released an year ago calling Erdogan a traitor.

Screenshot taken from a video uploaded one year ago by IS attacking Turkey President Recep Erdogan Screenshot taken from a video uploaded one year ago by IS attacking Turkey President Recep Erdogan

Islamic State group controls territories in Iraq and Syria and has spread its tentacles in other parts of the world through its efficient use of social media to spread the ‘jihadi’ propaganda. Several youths are reported to have left their homes to join the dreaded group which claims to work for establishment of an Islamic caliphate.

