‘Islamic State sympathiser’ arrested by Uttar Pradesh ATS

The suspect, identified as Abu Zaid, has been taken into custody under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (Source: ANI) The suspect, identified as Abu Zaid, has been taken into custody under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (Source: ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Sunday arrested an Azamgarh resident from Mumbai airport on suspicion of having links to the Islamic State. The suspect, identified as Abu Zaid, has been taken into custody under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Police claimed Zaid was an Islamic State sympathiser and was the ideologue of his group.

Briefing the press over the arrest, ADG (LO) Anand Kumar said: “We have arrested a terror suspect Abu Zaid from Mumbai airport. We have brought the terror suspect on transit remand to Lucknow from Mumbai. He was the ideologue of his group.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd