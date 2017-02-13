Islamic State supporter brought to Jaipur for interrogation

A suspected supporter of Islamic State (IS) has been brought here from Chennai for interrogation by the Rajasthan Police as he was said to have been in touch with another operative of the terror outfit held in this state three months back. Mohammad Iqbal, brought here by Rajasthan’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on production warrant, was placed under arrest today on the directions of a local court.

He will be produced before the court tomorrow, Superintendent of Police (ATS) Vikas Kumar said.

The accused was said to have been in contact with another IS operative Jameel Ahmed, who was arrested by the ATS from Sikar in November.

Iqbal will be interrogated by the Rajasthan ATS.