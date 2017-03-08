Won’t accept mortal remains of ‘anti-national’: Father of suspected ISIS operative in Lucknow

“Two months back he left home after I beat him up for nt working.He called last Monday saying he’s going to Saudi,” Sartaj, the father of Saifullah said. (Source: ANI) “Two months back he left home after I beat him up for nt working.He called last Monday saying he’s going to Saudi,” Sartaj, the father of Saifullah said. (Source: ANI)

The father of the suspected ISIS operative who was killed in Lucknow in an operation by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad, refused to accept his body, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. Saying that it is not in the “country’s interest”, he said the family wouldn’t accept the body of an “anti-national”. “Two months back he left home after I beat him up for not working. He called last Monday saying he’s going to Saudi,” Sartaj, the father of the suspect said.

The suspect, identified as Mohammad Saifullah, was holed up inside a building in Lucknow’s Thakurganj while security forces conducted search operations in the area after receiving intelligence inputs from their counterparts in Telangana. When all efforts failed to persuade the suspect to surrender, ATS units stormed into the residence he was hiding in and gunned him down around 2.30 am on Wednesday morning. Arms, ammunition, material used in explosives, cash, gold, mobile phones, sim cards, walkie-talkies were among the things recovered by the security personnel from the Saifullah’s residence.

Security agencies linked the suspect to the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast which ripped through a general coach on Monday morning. As many as ten passengers — three of them critically — were injured in the blast. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan confirmed that the explosion was an act of terror and the perpetrators sent a photograph to Syria after planting the IED inside the train. Three were picked up by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Kanpur in connection with the train blast. Police identified the three men as Mohammad Faisal Khan, Mohammad Imran and Fakhr-ul-Alam. They, along with Saifullah, were under intelligence surveillance for attempting to set up an Islamic State-inspired jihadist cell. They held back from making the arrests in the hope of gathering more information.

