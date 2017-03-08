Islamic State flag, railways map among items recovered from terror suspect’s residence

Eight pistols, 650 rounds of ammunition, 50 fired rounds, explosives materials, Islamic State flag, gold, cash, passports, SIM cards, and a railway map have been recovered. (Source: ANI) Eight pistols, 650 rounds of ammunition, 50 fired rounds, explosives materials, Islamic State flag, gold, cash, passports, SIM cards, and a railway map have been recovered. (Source: ANI)

The nearly 12-hour long encounter in Lucknow’s Thakurganj ended in the killing of a suspected Islamic State terrorist belonging to the Khorasan module on Wednesday morning. The suspect was identified as Mohammad Saifurullah, a resident of Kanpur. After all efforts to persuade Saifurullah failed, the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad, around 2.30 am, stormed into the house he was holed up in and neutralised the suspect. The mopping-up operation saw the ATS recover arms and several rounds of ammunition, among other things from the suspect’s residence.

Eight pistols, 650 rounds of ammunition, 50 fired rounds, explosives materials, Islamic State flag, gold, cash, passports, SIM cards, mobile phones, walkie-talkies and a railway map have been recovered from the Lucknow house where the suspected terrorist was found. The ATS swiftly moved in to nab the suspect after receiving specific inputs from the Telangana Police. While conducting combing operations in the area, the suspect opened fire at the security personnel and locked himself inside the house he was living in.

Saifurullah is believed to be linked to Tuesday’s Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast in which 10 passengers were injured — three of them are in a critical condition. Confirming that the explosion which ripped through a general coach between 9.30 am and 10.00 am was an act of terror, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan linked the attack to Islamic State operatives saying that they sent a photograph of the IED after planting it in the train. “We have proof of the involvement of ISIS,” Chouhan said.

