Islamic preacher Zakir Naik now a proclaimed offender, his assets to be attached: NIA

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 28, 2017 9:20 pm
zakir naik, zakir naik probe, nia, zakir naik assets attached, irf, islamic preacher, peace tv, zakir naik terror funding, indian express news, india news Zakir Naik (File photo)
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday has declared the controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik as a proclaimed offender, news agency PTI reported. His assets will also be attached said the investigative agency. On July 19, the Regional Passport Office of Mumbai revoked the passport of the founder of Islamic Research Foundation. Naik is wanted in connection with cases of alleged terror funding.

 

 

