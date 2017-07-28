Islamic preacher Zakir Naik now a proclaimed offender, his assets to be attached: NIA

Zakir Naik (File photo) Zakir Naik (File photo)

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday has declared the controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik as a proclaimed offender, news agency PTI reported. His assets will also be attached said the investigative agency. On July 19, the Regional Passport Office of Mumbai revoked the passport of the founder of Islamic Research Foundation. Naik is wanted in connection with cases of alleged terror funding.

