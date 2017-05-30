Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik is seeking citizenship in Malaysia: Reports

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik; above. (File) Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik; above. (File)

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in cases relating to terror and money laundering, is seeking citizenship in Malaysia, reported PTI quoting NIA sources. Naik had first come under Indian security agencies’ scanner after Bangladeshi newspaper ‘Daily Star’ reported that one of the attackers of the July 1 terror attack in Dhaka, Rohan Imtiaz, ran propaganda on Facebook last year quoting the controversial preacher.

Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) too has been declared as an outlawed organisation by the government last year in November under the anti-terror law for its alleged terror activities. In fact, on March 16, the Delhi High Court also observed that the Centre’s decision to ban the IRF was taken keeping national security issues in mind. It had dismissed IRF’s plea challenging the ban.

The Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved a proposal to declare Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) as an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for five years. As per the Home Ministry, Zakir Naik has reportedly made many provocative speeches and engaged in terror propaganda.

