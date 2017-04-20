Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests 3 suspected terrorists, may have links to ISIS

Representational image Representational image

In a joint operation carried out by police teams from across five states, the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad and the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested three suspected terrorists from Jalandhar, Mumbai and Bijnor. Those arrested are suspected to be part of an ISIS module that was looking for potential recruits in Bihar, UP and Maharashtra.

The UP ATS along with police officers from the five states-Mumbai (Maharashtra), Jalandhar (Punjab), Narkatiyaganj (Bihar), Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) carried out the operation.

Six more people have been detained by the police team and they are currently being questioned. An official belonging to the UP ATS said that they had “received information of a group being readied for terror activities. Special Cell Delhi Police, Crime Investigation cell Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra ATS, Punjab and Bihar Police were involved in operation.”

