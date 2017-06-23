ISIS sympathiser arrested in Hyderabad’s Bharath Nagar: Police

ISIS sympathiser Omer was booked on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 based on a complaint filed by SIT Inspector K Syamala Rao. ISIS sympathiser Omer was booked on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 based on a complaint filed by SIT Inspector K Syamala Rao.

A 22-year-old ISIS sympathiser on Friday was arrested by police in Hyderabad’s Bharath Nagar area, according to news agency ANI. According to police, the sympathiser, Konakalla Subramanyam alias Omer wanted to carry out subversive activities in the country and was in touch with other ISIS sympathisers via phone and social media.

An official release issued by the Hyderabad police said, “On receipt of credible information, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) apprehended Omer and found in his possession one mobile phone, which contained incriminating

conversation with ISIS sympathisers.”

According to a PTI report, Omer was booked on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 based on a complaint filed by SIT Inspector K Syamala Rao.

Police further said, “Omer’s interrogation revealed he had embraced Islam in 2014. Later, he visited Gujarat and trained in religious rituals and scriptures. He also visited Srinagar and other places in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai.”

Earlier on June 3, on the completion of three years of the Narendra Modi government, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, 90 ISIS sympathisers have been arrested across the country so far. Adding that the security situation in the country has improved in the last three years, Singh said that even though India has a large Muslim population, Islamic State has been unable to establish a hold in the country.

“He allegedly chatted with ISIS sympathisers through Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram and was in regular touch with Abu Qahafa Al-Hindi, a Mumbai-based ISIS sympathiser. He wanted to carry out subversive activities in the

country at the instigation of Abu Qahafa Al-Hindi. The accused is being remanded in judicial custody,” the police added.

On May 29, a Kashmiri youth, identified as Afshan Pervaz, 21, who was allegedly trying to join the Islamic State (IS), was deported from Turkey. Pervaz had told his family that he wanted to go to Iran for higher education, said police source. A PTI report quoted sources as saying that he had booked a seat on a flight to Tehran on March 23.

Hyderabad police on May 20, has also registered a case of sedition against three alleged ISIS sympathisers. Salman Mohiuddin, Abdullah Basith and Qureshi, were arrested by the police for allegedly trying to join the ISIS and were later released them on bail.

