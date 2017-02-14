ISIS ‘supporter’ had mobilised funds from India, China: Police

Representational Image Representational Image

Suspected Islamic State (IS) supporter Mohammad Iqbal, who is in the custody of the Rajasthan police, had allegedly mobilised funds from India and China for the terror organisation, police said on Tuesday. Iqbal alias Travel Haq had allegedly transferred money from China and through hawala from India to Dubai, Additional Director General of Anti-Terrorist Squad Umesh Mishra told reporters in Jaipur.

Iqbal allegedly used to transfer funds to IS operative Jameel Ahmed who was arrested by the ATS from Sikar in November last year, Mishra said. His name cropped up during the interrogation of Jameel following which he was arrested by Tamil Nadu police earlier this month. “Jameel and Iqbal were in touch on social networking sites. Iqbal used to transfer funds to Jameel who was based in Dubai. From Dubai, he further transferred the money to the IS in countries like Turkey, Lebanon,” Mishra claimed.

The accounts of his social networking sites and his foreign visits are being probed to ascertain further details, the police official said. Iqbal was brought to Jaipur from Chennai on production warrant on Sunday and was placed under arrest yesterday. He was produced before a local court where the magistrate remanded him to police custody for four days, till February 18.