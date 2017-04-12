ISIS not involved in Agra explosions, no plan to target Taj Mahal surfaced during investigation: govt

MoS Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told member of Rajya Sabha “no involvement of ISIS or targeting of the Taj Mahal has come to light” in the investigations. MoS Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told member of Rajya Sabha “no involvement of ISIS or targeting of the Taj Mahal has come to light” in the investigations.

No involvement of ISIS or planned targeting of Taj Mahal has surfaced in connection with the explosions in Agra on March 17 and 18 this year, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Replying to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said according to information received from the Uttar Pradesh Police, explosions took place near Agra Cantt Railway Station and Saraikhwaja in Agra on March 17 and 18.

“However, no involvement of ISIS or targeting of the Taj Mahal has come to light in these incidents so far,” he said.

He said in order to counter terror activities, there exists close and effective coordination between intelligence and security agencies at the Centre and state levels.

“The Multi Agency Centre (MAC) has been strengthened and re-organised to enable it to function on 24X7 basis for real time collation, analysing and sharing of intelligence with other intelligence agencies and states, which ensures seamless flow of information between the state and Central agencies,” he said.

