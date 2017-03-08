BJP hails security agencies for team effort against terrorism

The BJP on Wednesday hailed security agencies after a suspected ISIS terrorist was gunned down by the UP Police in Lucknow. (Source: Reuters) The BJP on Wednesday hailed security agencies after a suspected ISIS terrorist was gunned down by the UP Police in Lucknow. (Source: Reuters)

The BJP on Wednesday hailed security agencies after a suspected ISIS terrorist was gunned down by the UP Police in Lucknow, saying the operation was an example of various police organisations working in tandem against terrorism. It also accused opposition parties of doing politics over the incident and said they should draw a lesson from how several central and state police agencies worked together to carry out the operation.

“We hail security agencies for the operation. Terror group ISIS poses a potent threat to India and our agencies have again underlined their resolve to finish it. It is unfortunate that some political parties are doing politics over it,” BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said.

Noting that the NIA, a central agency, besides Telangana and Madhya Pradesh police coordinated with each other in the operation, he claimed that it was an example of “Team India” spirit which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often spoken about.

The suspected terrorist, Saifullah, was killed on Wednesday after 12 hours of operation in Lucknow. He is suspected to be linked with the blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain train yesterday, police said.

Two suspected terrorists arrested from Kanpur and Unnao were taken to Lucknow by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad for further questioning.