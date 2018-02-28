ISIS does not exist in Kashmir Valley: MHA

The assertion came after the terrorist group claimed responsibility for the killing of a policeman, Farooq Ahmad Yatoo, in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday. The assertion came after the terrorist group claimed responsibility for the killing of a policeman, Farooq Ahmad Yatoo, in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday.

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday asserted that Islamic State has no existence in the Valley. “There is no physical infrastructure or manpower of the Islamic State in the Valley. It does not exist in the Valley,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

The assertion came after the terrorist group claimed responsibility for the killing of a policeman, Farooq Ahmad Yatoo, in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday. Another official said Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) could be behind the attack on the policeman, and Esha Fazali, a local militant who first joined the Hizbul Mujahideen and later shifted allegiance to LeT, has emerged as the prime suspect.

Minister of State, Home, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, meanwhile, said, “This can be a trick of Pakistan. They should think how much this will damage their own country. We will continue to retaliate and it will be harmful for Pakistan.”

In an encounter in November 2017, a terrorist, identified as Mugees, and a sub-inspector, Imran Tak, were killed. Amaq, official news agency of Islamic State, had claimed responsibility for the attack and pictures of Mugees with the Islamic State flag in the background had surfaced on social media. Security officials had then said Mugees belonged to extremist group Tehrik-ul- Mujahideen and was its Pulwama district commander. Tehrik-ul-Mujahideen was among the first few militant groups that emerged in Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s.

However, police have found no logistic connection between Mugees and Tehrik-ul-Mujahideen, a home ministry official said.

Could be lone wolf attack: J&K DGP

A day after the Islamic State’s channel Amaq claimed responsibility for the killing of a policeman in Srinagar, J&K police said it could be a lone wolf attack. “(It) could be a lone wolf attack,” DGP S P Vaid told The Indian Express. “(It could be) someone is impressed by the ideology of Islamic state the way Zakir Musa is influenced by Al Qaeda”. He added, “This was the claim on website. They also claimed it in November. But on ground, we don’t see any change”.

