ISI terror suspect Aftab sent to 14-day judicial custody

A court at Lucknow on Thursday sent ISI terror suspect Aftab Ali to 14-day judicial custody till May 17.

Special CJM Azad Singh fixed for Friday the hearing of an application moved by STF seeking his police remand for 10 days.

In the application, the STF said since the accused has admitted that he was a spy of the Pakistani intelligence outfit, his custodial interrogation was required.

Aftab was arrested from Faizabad, 120 km from at Lucknow on Wednesday by the UP ATS, which in a joint operation with Maharashtra Police nabbed two more suspects from Mumbai.

They were part of an espionage racket linked to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

