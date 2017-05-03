ISI agent nabbed by UP ATS in Faizabad

ISI agent who was arrested by UP ATS ISI agent who was arrested by UP ATS

In a big breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad arrested a suspected ISI agent in Faizabad. The suspect, identified as Aftab Ali, was allegedly passing critical information to officials in the Pakistan High Commission. The ATS, in a joint operation with Military Intelligence and UP Intelligence, nabbed took another person into custody along with Ali. A spokesperson with the ATS claimed that the force had pieced together strong evidence against the suspected ISI agent.

More details awaited

