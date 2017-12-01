Top Stories
  • SC dismisses plea seeking SIT probe in alleged judges’ bribery case

SC dismisses plea seeking SIT probe in alleged judges’ bribery case

The apex court had earlier dismissed a similar plea, which made identical allegations filed by advocate Kamini Jaiswal.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 1, 2017 12:50 pm
supreme court, sit probe, judges bribery case, ishrat masroor quddusi, ngo plea, indian express The apex court had earlier dismissed a similar plea, which made identical allegations filed by advocate Kamini Jaiswal.
Top News

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed another plea filed by a non-government organisation seeking an SIT probe into the alleged bribery case in the name of judges. A bench comprising justices R K Agrawal, Arun Mishra and A M Khanwilkar also imposed a cost of Rs 25 lakh on the petitioner NGO – Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR), which had sought an SIT probe into the matter.

The apex court had earlier dismissed a similar plea, which made identical allegations filed by advocate Kamini Jaiswal.

The petition had claimed that allegations of bribery were levelled for securing settlement of cases relating to medical colleges in which retired Orissa High Court judge, Ishrat Masroor Quddusi, is also an accused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 01: Latest News