Ishrat Jahan encounter: Seeking discharge, accused ex-SP calls CBI probe ‘false, funny, dirty’

Arguing for his discharge from trial in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case, retired Superintendent of Police N K Amin, key accused in the case, on Saturday called the CBI investigation “false and fabricated, funny and dirty”, and one based on “assumption and presumptions of two Vermas and Jha”.

Amin also told the CBI court, “One of the key eyewitnesses (Ibrahim K Chauhan), despite being a Muslim, took oath of speaking the truth in the name of Bhagwan, and not Allah; the other witness (B A Patel) takes pills of mental disorder and therefore cannot be trusted.”

With his jibe at “two Vermas and Jha”, Amin was referring to retired IPS officer R R Verma and Gujarat cadre IPS Satish Verma and Mohan Jha, who were part of the Gujarat High Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the case.

The SIT had found out that Ishrat Jahan, her friend Pranesh Pillai (alias Javed Sheikh) and two alleged Pakistani nationals — Zeeshan Johar and Amjadali Rana — were killed in cold blood on June 14, 2004 on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Amin alleged the CBI probe is a “brainchild of Satish Verma”. Arguing his discharge application as party-in-person before Special CBI Judge J K Pandya, Amin maintained that Chauhan and Patel cannot be relied upon, and at best they should be arraigned as accused in the case since they also participated in the alleged fake encounter.

He said the encounter carried out by the Crime Branch was genuine but he did not participate in the firing, as was alleged. “At the time he recorded his statement Chauhan was police inspector of Bharuch, which is place of his Godfather,” Amin told the court, without naming the “Godfather.”

Similarly, he said, Patel is a “replica of accused no-4 (IPS officer G L Singhal) and his (Singhal’s) right-hand…(he) actually compromised with national integrity by spying over Intelligence Bureau officers…. He takes pills for mental disorders since 2003-2004… aa manas toh gando chhe (this man is mad).” Amin is accused of firing five rounds from his 9-mm pistol. He said that the forensic report does not reveal that his service revolver was used.

