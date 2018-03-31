Ishrat Jahan encounter: Retired SP N K Amin, accused of firing five rounds, seeks discharge

Earlier this month, Vanzara filed a discharge plea, claiming that the chargesheet against him is “politically motivated”. Earlier this month, Vanzara filed a discharge plea, claiming that the chargesheet against him is “politically motivated”.

After former Gujarat IPS officer D G Vanzara, retired SP N K Amin has moved a discharge application in Ishrat Jahan encounter case. Amin is among key accused in the case who allegedly shot at 19-year-old Mumbai college girl Ishrat, her friend Javed Sheikh and two Pakistani nationals.

On Friday, CBI sought time to file reply to the discharge application of Amin, who is a now a practising lawyer. Amin told this paper that the plea had been filed on multiple grounds and claimed that he was not among those who took part in shooting.

“The past court orders would prove that I am not the one who fired on Ishrat or anyone else. There is no forensic evidence to ascertain this allegation. The CBI never brought me to the scene of offence for the rehearsal (reconstruction of crime). There are court observations that would prove that I didn’t fire. My innocence is beyond doubt,” Amin told The Indian Express on Friday.

The CBI chargesheet alleges, “After the arrival of all four detainees (Ishrat, Sheikh and two Pakistani nationals)… N K Amin, Tarun A Barot, J G Parmar, Mohanbhai Lalabhai Kalaswa, Anaju Jhiman Chaudhary opened fire on the detainees in the car and on the road divider from their official weapons, resulting into the death of all four detainees.” The chargesheet alleged Amin fired five rounds from his 9 mm pistol.

Earlier this month, Vanzara filed a discharge plea, claiming that the chargesheet against him is “politically motivated”.

In the application, Vanzara had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Gujarat Chief Minister, was also called by the investigating officer and questioned.

