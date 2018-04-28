Ishrat Jahan encounter case: CBI reply denies D G Vanzara claim, says never questioned Narendra Modi

DG Vanzara (Express Photo by Javed Raja) DG Vanzara (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed its reply in the special court in response to an application moved by former IPS officer D G Vanzara seeking discharge from the Ishrat Jahan encounter case, and categorically denied the former officer’s claim that it ever summoned then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, or questioned him in this case.

The five-page reply, which opposed the discharge plea, states that the averments mentioned in paragraph 41 of Vanzara’s plea are “false, baseless and denied.”

In his plea, Vanzara had claimed, “The fact also remains that, the then Chief Minister and the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also called by the IO (investigating officer) and was interrogated. However, such material is not placed on record of this case… the intention on part of the then investigating team, which included one Satish Verma, IPS,…(was) to reach the then Chief Minister and to rope him as accused in this case.”

For that purpose, Vanzara claimed, the CBI “created and concocted” the “story of this whole chargesheet”.

The probe agency’s reply also denies Vanzara’s claim that the investigation was “politically motivated”, with a “view to topple the democratically elected government”, and that the “entire plot appears to have been deployed by the then central government (led by the Congress)…”

The reply states that there is no basis to such claims.

The CBI also filed a separate reply on the discharge plea of another accused, former Superintendent of Police N K Amin.

Opposing Amin’s plea, the CBI reply states that the fact that Amin took part in the firing is proved in the FIR lodged by co-accused J G Parmar in 2004. This was the original FIR lodged by Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch after the alleged encounter killing of Mumbai woman Ishrat Jahan, her friend Pranesh Pillai (alias Javed Sheikh) and two alleged Pakistani nationals in 2004.

Amin has contended that he did not participate in the firing, as there is no evidence that firing took place from his 9-mm service revolver.

The CBI responded, “bullets recovered from the body of the deceased…for which weapon has not been identified…is itself an evidence of fake encounter”.

Countering claims that witnesses were created by pressuring them, and statements were recorded in Maharashtra instead of Gujarat, the CBI has said that there is “no prohibition on recording statements outside the state”. It also stated that the FIR, in this case, was lodged by CBI, Mumbai special branch.

