Ishrat Jahan ‘encounter’ case: CBI court rejects Amin’s plea for inspecting probe records

File photo of Ishrat Jahan File photo of Ishrat Jahan

The special CBI court on Wednesday rejected the application of accused retired Superintendent of Police N K Amin seeking permission to inspect records of previous investigations by Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch and Gujarat High Court-appointed SIT into the Ishrat Jahan encounter case.

In his order, Special Judge J K Pandya said “the case is at the stage of framing of charge, and at this stage the accused can’t seek or view the investigation reports/statement of witnesses, documentary evidence etc”. The order said that these documents will be made accessible only after charges are framed.

“It is pertinent to note that it is a serious matter regarding encounter of terrorists. In this case, during investigation, the Investigating Officer has recorded many secret documents and evidence…such secret documents and evidence can’t be revealed to the applicant accused at this stage,” the order stated.

