Ishrat Jahan ‘encounter’ case: CBI court discharges ex-Gujarat DGP P P Pandey

A Special CBI court in Ahmedabad discharged former Gujarat DGP Prithvi Pal Pandey in the Ishrat Jahan ‘encounter’ case on Wednesday. Pandey, one of the seven policemen and four Intelligence Bureau officers accused in the case, is the first to be discharged.

Pandey was arrested in connection with the case in August 2013. He was charged for allegedly conspiring with other accused officers to carry out the ‘encounter’ of Ishrat Jahan and others. After being jailed for 16 months in the case, he received bail in February 2015. He was re-appointed DGP in-charge of Gujarat in April 2016, until the Supreme Court struck down the appointment last April.

