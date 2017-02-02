Ishrat case: Gujarat HC notice to CBI on IPS officer Satish Verma’s plea

Ishrat Jahan (File Photo) Ishrat Jahan (File Photo)

The Gujarat HC Wednesday issued notice to the CBI on a petition moved by IPS officer Satish Verma, seeking a copy of the second chargesheet in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case. This chargesheet was filed by the CBI in February 2014 against four officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), including retired special director Rajinder Kumar.

The chargesheet is pending before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Special CBI court, for want of sanction by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi. The chargesheet has not been taken on record till date.

Verma has moved HC through advocate Rahul Sharma to get the copy after his similar application was rejected by the registry office, stating that the chargesheet was not on official record.

On January 23, Justice J B Pardiwala had sought a report on the status of the chargesheet from the registry office. The report was submitted before the court on Wednesday, which stated that since the sanction of prosecution has not been received, the chargesheet has not been taken on record. Verma moved HC after the registry office of Ahmedabad district court had refused to give him the copy.

During the hearing, Justice Pardiwala asked Sharma for what purpose his client wanted the copy and what was his locus standi. Sharma responded that his client wanted to challenge the non-granting of prosecution and every citizen of the society has a locus standi to seek public documents from the court in the cases of against the society. Following the arguments, Justice Pardiwala issued notices to the CBI.