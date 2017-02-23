Give pin-pointed action plan to clean drain at Anand Vihar: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi government to give a “pin-pointed” action plan for cleaning an open drain near Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in East Delhi, besides managing traffic there. (Representational Image) The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi government to give a “pin-pointed” action plan for cleaning an open drain near Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in East Delhi, besides managing traffic there. (Representational Image)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi government to give a “pin-pointed” action plan for cleaning an open drain near Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in East Delhi, besides managing traffic there. The direction by a bench of justices Badar Durrez Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar came, as it felt that the action plan placed before it today by the Delhi government’s Irrigation Department was “vague” and “wishy-washy” as it gave no time schedules for cleaning up the drain.

It asked all the authorities to file their status reports regarding action taken by them pursuant to the court’s February 16 order directing them to clean up the area and regulate the traffic to reduce air pollution there, caused by flying dust and vehicle emissions.

The court also directed the Delhi Metro to “make green” the vacant land of the Railways adjoining the Anand Vihar metro station.

Delhi Metro and the Railways assured the court that steps would be taken to clear garbage and debris and making it a green area.

The court, thereafter, directed all authorities to file status reports before the next date of hearing on March 2.

The bench was hearing a PIL initiated by it on air pollution in the national capital and in which the court is currently monitoring the Anand Vihar area as it has the worst air quality in the city.

The court had on the last date observed that lack of coordination among local authorities was the reason for half of the city’s problems.