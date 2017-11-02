Is Virbhadra doing Captain Amarinder in Himachal, asks Shahnawaz Hussian

BJP national spokesman Shahnawaz Hussian BJP national spokesman Shahnawaz Hussian

With vice-president Rahul Gandhi spending more time in Gujarat, instead of joining poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh, BJP national spokesman Shahnawaz Hussian on Thursday raised suspicion if he was doing so at the behest of Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. “The campaign has started. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two successful rallies with a record turn-out. But, it’s strange why Rahul Gandhi is still scared to come to Himachal Pradesh. It looks like Virbhadra Singh have told him not to come, as Captain Amarinder Singh did during the Punjab poll,” he told mediapersons.

The BJP leader recalled that even during the Uttrakhand poll, Rahul Gandhi’s photos were taken off from the posters of the Congress. As per Congress’ poll schedule Rahul is slated to campaign for one day on November 6. The election campaign for November 9 poll will end on November 7. Congress President Sonia Gandhi initially confirmed her availability for a day before Rahul’s visit but now she dropped the plan on health grounds.

Asked if the BJP was panicking over Rahul spending more time in Gujarat, he said, “Why should we worry? While in UP Rahul Gandhi struck chord with Akhilesh Yadav to give a slogan of UP ko yeh saath pasand hai now he is doing same with non-political groups. Instead of do ladke, now he will sell teen ladke slogan. And, the fate will not be anyway better than UP where Congress were confined to seven seats.”

Hussain claimed that the BJP will be forming the government under the leadership of Prem Kumar Dhumal with 3/4th majority, which is well beyond the halfway mark. Racking-up the corruption issue against Virbhadra, Hussain said Rahul will be facing tough questions in the state on this. “Yahan to sawal ka jawab dena hoga or jawab ka Sawal vice versa,” he said.

The BJP leader claimed that the Congress was facing questions on poor governance in the state as out of 222 promises made in the manifesto, 108 were still to be filled-up.

