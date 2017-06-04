‘IS unable to set foot in India despite large Muslim population’

Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Saturday. Express Photo by Renuka Puri. Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Saturday. Express Photo by Renuka Puri.

STATING THAT the security situation in the country largely remained under control in the three years of the Narendra Modi government, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the Islamic State (IS) has failed to set foot here despite India being home to the world’s second largest Muslim population.

Addressing the media on the occasion of the BJP-led NDA government’s third anniversary, Singh said, “The Home Ministry has a major responsibility to provide security…. We have, by and large, provided security to the country. India is the second largest country as far as Muslim population in the world is concerned (and) I can say with full responsibility that despite such a large population (of Muslims), the IS has not been able to set foot.”

Singh said that only two incidents of terror attacks were reported in 2015-16. On the Maoist terror front, he said there had been a 25 per cent reduction in Left-wing extremist attacks in 2014-17 compared to 2011-14, when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

He said the three years of NDA had seen a 42 per cent reduction in deaths in Maoist attacks compared to the last three years of UPA. Singh claimed that major development done in Maoist-affected states, including Chhattisgarh, destroyed the support system for Maoist activities.

More than 2,000 mobile towers were installed and work is on for installation of another 2,882 towers, he said. Besides, 358 new bank branches and 752 ATMs were opened in Maoist terror-hit areas. “Development never took place at such a fast pace (in these areas),” the Home Minister claimed, adding that an airstrip in Chhattisgarh’s Jadgdalpur area would be made completely functional this year.

According to Singh, more than 90 (suspected) IS sympathisers have been arrested in the three years of Modi regime.

