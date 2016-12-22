Is this your report card or mine, asks PM Modi in rare attack on Manmohan Singh

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering in Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi on Thursday. PTI Photo(PTI12_22_2016_000041B) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering in Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi on Thursday. PTI Photo(PTI12_22_2016_000041B)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a potshot at the former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his disagreement over demonetisation, saying that by raising objections, the latter is exposing his own misdeeds. “When I said things can be managed without cash in the pocket, the former prime minister said how can this be implemented in a country where 50 per cent of the people are poor? Now tell me, if he is showing me his report card or mine? This legacy of poor has been provided by whom? I am happy that he has shown his own report card,” said Prime Minister Modi while speaking at the foundation ceremony of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister then shifted his focus towards former finance minister P Chidambaram and sarcastically said the latter believes a cashless economy cannot come into form as more than 50 percent of the Indian villages do not have electricity, adding that this was doings of the former regime.

“Chidambaram said in 50 per cent of our villages there is no electricity, so how will a cashless economy take shape? Now tell me, have I de-electrified the villages. While criticizing Modi, they are presenting their own report card,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Commenting on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said his speech held no relevance. “Since the time he has learnt how to speak, there is no extent to my happiness. Till 2009, there was no clue as to what is inside the packet (Gandhi). Better that he started speaking, at least we came to know that there is no scope of earthquake occurring,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister opined that the opposition’s criticism is actually benefitting them, because by doing so they re exposing themselves and the “black heart” of people is coming to light, in front of people. “Even they don’t know what they are doing. But it is good, because somebody’s black money is getting exposed and somebody’s ‘black mind’ (kaala mann) is uncovered.”

Appreciating the support extended by the common man during the period of cash crunch, the Prime Minister said, “I want to tell the leaders of the nation, that we believe in the power of the 125 crore citizens. It is an exemplary example that the citizens are suffering so much, not for their own benefit, but for the nation’s development.”

Lashing out at those who criticised the surgical strike and raised questions on the integrity of the armed forces, Prime Minister Modi said the army makes the nation proud, but still people doubt their bravery. “The soldiers go to Pakistan keeping their lives at stake and come back alive but some people have problem with even this,” he said. “Is it good to view institutions like this?” he added.