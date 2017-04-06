Is this fake? Image of Rs 200 note goes viral

Images of this note have gone viral on social media over the past day or so.(File) Images of this note have gone viral on social media over the past day or so.(File)

The chances are this is another fake, but it is hard to ignore this photo of what seems like a Rs 200 note. Before you ask us what is a Rs 200 note, let us tell you there have been reports that the government is considering such a new currency to fill the gaps.

If this is another photoshop job, then it is a pretty good one. The note seems to have all the necessary security features and watermarks mentioning Rs 200. There is also Rs 200 written in Hindi more than once. Also, it is different in colour from Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes released recently though it has the new design language.

Images of this note have gone viral on social media over the past day or so. Earlier, LiveMint had reported that the RBI Board cleared a proposal last month to introduce a note in this denomination, pending clearance from the Centre. Printing of the note can begin only after the government clears the idea. However, there was no official confirmation of this.

RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan had, however, said recently that the RBI has no idea to introduce new currencies. “The central banking institution wants to encourage cashless transactions, which are helpful to the people,” he was quoted as saying in Tamil Nadu.

After the demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 8 last year, the government had introduced a new Rs 2000 note. There is a Euro 200 note, but this denomination is not so popular otherwise.

