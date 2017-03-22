‘Is this a school’, asks Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan amid noisy scenes in House

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Is this a school? Irritated over noisy scenes in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asked this to members. Soon after the Question Hour was over, the House witnessed noisy scenes, with several members seen talking to each other. A visibly anguished Speaker asked: “What is happening? Is this a school?”

The House had earlier witnessed complete order during the first hour of the business today when it took up questions relating to various Ministries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the House during the entire Question Hour period. When the Question Hour got over and the Prime Minister left, noisy scenes erupted immediately. As it got difficult to continue with the business, Mahajan asked the MPs to remain silent and bring order in the House.

As the noise continued, the Speaker said “please, please, order in the House.” With the Speaker’s remarks, order was restored and the noisy scenes ended.

