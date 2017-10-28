IS suspects: Advocate from business family, technician eyeing job in Jamaica

Kasim was the sole earning member in his family. Kasim was the sole earning member in his family.

Ubed Mirza and Kasim Steamerwala alias Khan were both married two years ago, both have infant sons. Both were arrested by the Gujarat ATS on Wednesday on the suspicion of being IS recruiters. But that is where the similarities between them end. While Ubed (29), an advocate, has roots in Uttar Pradesh, Kasim (31), a lab technician, has roots in Kerala — where other suspects were also held this week for alleged IS links.

Ubed, the eldest of seven siblings, was the junior associate of a Surat-based advocate who deals with accident cases. His father, Uzair Beg Mirza, a graduate from Aligarh University, settled in Surat about 40 years ago, working at his uncle’s tobacco shop. Uzair eventually took over his uncle’s business and launched a trading company for tobacco products. As the business flourished, he called his brother to Surat to join him.

Seated in a room in his three-storey apartment, Uzair Beg refused to believe that his son could be an IS recruiter. “Police came and searched Ubed’s bedroom. He stays on the first floor with his wife. They took his laptop and other gadgets. They took away my son. I suspect they framed him. We will fight the case. My son had not done anything anti-national. I fear I will not be able to see him before I die,” Uzair Beg, rendered almost immobile due to inflammation in the legs, said.

Kasim’s father, Hanif Steamerwala, worked in a zardosi embroidery unit until he succumbed to cancer six years ago. His mother Saberabibi Malbari has roots in Kerala. Family sources said Kasim’s life had been traumatic. His younger brother Sufiyan died after falling from a building when he was eight. Kasim lost his job at Care Hospital when it shut down. Earlier this year, he found a job with Sardar Patel Hospital and Heart Institute at Ankleshwar.

After the inauguration of Sardar Patel hospital by former President Pranab Mukherjee in October last year, Faisal Patel, the son of Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmed Patel, gave a presentation on the hospital to the dignitaries. Besides scores of Congress leaders, industrialists such as Gautam Adani of Adani Group and Pankaj Patel of Cadila Healthcare were present. The hospital website describes Ahmed Patel as one of the trustees that helped establish the hospital, formerly called Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Rotary General Hospital.

A family source said, “Kasim used to stay with his mother and wife at their ancestral house in Surat, which was recently sold. His mother got her share of Rs 3.3 lakh. Two months ago, they shifted to their aunt Rabiyabibi’s flat in Rander. Rabiyabibi is in South Africa.”

The source said that Kasim wanted to earn more, so he used his mother’s money to get a passport and a visa to work in a private hospital in Jamaica. “His mother and wife don’t have money to fight a legal battle. Kasim was the only earning member,” the source said.

The ATS arrested Ubed from near his house in Surat and Kasim from outside the hospital in Ankleshwar, claiming that the two suspects had been under watch since 2014.

According to the FIR, Kasim resigned as echo-technician at Sardar Patel hospital, Ankleshwar, a day before and was “preparing for emigration to Jamaica in immediate future and indulge in jihad under guidance of Abdullah el-Faisal, a radical preacher based in Jamaica”.

It said that Kasim got a work visa for Jamaica “on the pretext of working as echo-cardiogram technician in a hospital in Jamaica”. Abdullah el-Faisal was arrested in Kingston, the Jamaican capital, two months ago.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App