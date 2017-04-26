‘IS suspect was trying to enlist Punjab youths’

An alleged IS operative, Ghazi Baba, who was arrested recently from Jalandhar, was in contact with at least a dozen youths in Punjab and was trying to enlist them to form a “sleeper cell” to be used for “jihad”, investigators have revealed. They added that the suspect was in contact with them through social media, including Facebook and WhatsApp. Ghazi Baba alias Muzammil alias Zeeshan was held in Jalandhar last Thursday by the UP ATS during a joint operation by police in several states. He has also reportedly confessed to having been in touch with an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Sajid before the latter was arrested by the Delhi Police in May 2016. Sajid was held on charges of planning an attack in Delhi.

“During interrogation, he revealed that he had come in contact with Sajid in 2012 on Facebook… He claimed to have distanced himself from Sajid after the latter’s arrest,” said an ATS official. Besides Ghazi Baba, Umar alias Nazim Shamshad, Faizan alias Mufti and Ahtesham were arrested from Mumbai, Bijnor and Bihar, respectively. Police have got eight-day remand of Faizan and Ahtesham. On Tuesday, police obtained four-day police custody of Umar and Ghazi Baba, who are presently lodged in Lucknow district jail.

“He has revealed that on February 26 this year, a meeting was held at his house in Punjab where it was decided to get money and explosives and targets across the country were discussed,” the official said. A day after his arrest, a 20-year-old girl from Basti Danishmanda area of Jalandhar was taken into custody by police after she tried to commit suicide. She reportedly told the police she was Ghazi Baba’s girlfriend, adding that he was planning a trip to Egypt to learn bomb-making.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now