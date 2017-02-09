IS suspect Areeb Majeed won’t be charged for being member of terror outfit

Majeed had allegedly travelled to Iraq to join IS Majeed had allegedly travelled to Iraq to join IS

With a special court Wednesday dropping Section 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against him, alleged Islamic State recruit Areeb Majeed will not be charged with being member of a terrorist organisation. Majeed, a resident of Kalyan who had allegedly travelled to Iraq to join terror outfit IS, was arrested by the NIA in November 2014.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In his order, Special Judge V V Patil said that as IS was not declared a terrorist organisation in India prior to February 2015, Majeed could not be charged for being its member. Majeed will continue to face other charges under the UAPA, including Section 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy) read with Section 125 (waging war against any Asiatic Power in alliance with the Government of India) under the IPC.

“The overall study of the statements of the witnesses, the scientific evidence, FIR, memorandum of TI (Test Identification) parade leads me to hold that there are grounds for presuming that the accused might have committed the alleged offence and that there are sufficient grounds for proceedings against him by framing charge,” the court said.

According to the NIA, Majeed, an engineering student, along with three others had travelled to Baghdad to join the IS. The NIA had claimed that there was evidence to show that Majeed was a follower of IS and its ideology and that he was arrested in November from the Mumbai airport upon returning “with some ulterior motive”.