IS radicalisation case: ATS picks up brother of ‘SIMI operative’

THE MAHARASHTRA Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has picked up the brother of an arrested alleged Student Islamic Movement of India or SIMI operative in connection with the recent IS radicalisation case probed by the agency. According to sources, Zadil Pervez, brother of Aamil Pervez, an alleged close aide of SIMI leader Safdar Nagori, has been picked up for questioning in connection with the case of a Mumbra youth, Tabrez Tambe, fleeing the country last year to join the globally banned terrorist outfit the Islamic State or IS. According to sources, Zadil was in touch with Tambe through the social networking site, Facebook.

Tambe, who hails from Harnai in Ratnagiri, has been booked under Sections 16 (committing terrorist acts), 18 (conspiracy), 18(B) (recruiting person or persons for terrorist act), 20, 38 (member of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (supporting a terrorist organisation) under UAPA. The case was registered following a complaint given by Tambe’s brother Saud, who had alleged that his brother was radicalised by a Saudi Arabian national identified as Ali to join the IS.

Zadil originally hails from Ujjain in Indore and had been staying at his relative’s home in neighbouring Khijrabad Colony. “He was in touch with Tambe through the social networking site and therefore would be questioned on the same,” said an official.

Kamlesh Sharma, in-charge of Khajarana police station in Indore, confirmed Pervez was picked up by the Maharastra ATS for questioning. “He knew Tabrez through Facebook and has been picked up by the Maharashtra ATS for questioning,” Sharma told The Indian Express. The Indore police had provided assistance to Maharashtra ATS while conducting searches at his relative’s residence.

Post the ban on SIMI by the central government in 2001, Nagori is considered to be one of the key figures who regrouped the outfit and headed its extremist faction. However, post 2004, the outfit was marred with internal conflicts leading to various factions being created. In 2008, key members including Nagori, Shibli, Kamruddin and Amil Parvez were arrested by the special task force of Madhya Pradesh police.

Meanwhile, the probe by the state counter-terrorism agency has revealed that in order to create a perfect alibi and avoid any suspicion, Tambe had booked return ticket to India. According to sources, while Tambe left India in January last year claiming to have bagged a new job in Egypt, he then moved to Libya within a month with Ali. After moving to Libya earlier this year, Tambe had informed his family about his plans to join the proscribed outfit. The family was against the decision and had asked him to return.

“Tambe had made a booking through an online travel assisting portal. We have quizzed the Delhi-based representative who made the bookings. The investigation has revealed he was booked a return ticket just to assure that he had an intention to return to India. However, our investigation has revealed the plan to Egypt for employment was an alibi, the real purpose was to leave India to join the IS,” added the official.

The family claims that Tambe recently re-established contact with them, seeking their help to return to India as he developed cold feet after being apprehended by local enforcement authorities in Libya. However the authorities don’t have any independent confirmation on this claim and are investigating it.

Senior officers from ATS didn’t reply to the calls and messages on the said detention.