‘IS operative’ held in Chennai by NIA

The NIA has arrested a suspected associate of one of the first Islamic State (IS) recruits from India. The agency on Monday arrested alleged IS operative Shakul Hamed from Chennai for allegedly plotting attacks in parts of Tamil Nadu. Hamed is allegedly an associate of Haja Fakhruddin, a Tamil who was working in Singapore before he went to Syria and joined the IS in 2014.

In a statement, NIA said that Hamed, along with eight others, is accused of hatching a conspiracy to launch attacks to further the activities of the terror outfit. A case was registered suo motu against the nine accused at the NIA police station in Delhi on January 26.

“The accused people and their associates, with the intention of furthering the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daesh, had hatched a criminal conspiracy from 2013 onwards and formed a terrorist gang which had raised and received funds, organised meetings, recruited and facilitated the travel of some persons to Syria to join the IS,” it said.

Investigation in the case has revealed that main accused Haja Fakhruddin, a native of Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, joined the IS in Syria in January 2014, along with his family, the NIA said. Fakhruddin visited India twice between November 2013 and January 2014, when he held conspiracy meetings with co-accused Khaja Moideen, Shakul Hamed and others at various places in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with the intention of recruiting more people into the IS, the NIA said.

Shakul Hamed had attempted to migrate to IS-controlled territory in Syria in August, 2015, through Turkey, where he was intercepted by Turkish authorities and deported to India, it added. He will be produced before the NIA special court in Chennai, the NIA statement said. On September 15, Khaja Moideen alias Abdullah Muthalif of Cuddalore district was remanded in this case by a NIA special court in Chennai.

