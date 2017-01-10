Is NITI Aayog serving its purpose: RSS affiliate to debate

“The Aayog was supposed to lead in the field of policy making by incorporating people’s aspirations. But that doesn’t seem to be happening. The Aayog is not leading us in any direction,” he said. “The Aayog was supposed to lead in the field of policy making by incorporating people’s aspirations. But that doesn’t seem to be happening. The Aayog is not leading us in any direction,” he said.

IS THE NITI Aayog serving the purpose for which it was set up two years ago? This will be one of the key questions to be discussed during a brainstorming session being organised by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an RSS affiliate, in the national capital Tuesday.

“Prominent economists” and representatives of various sections of society, such as farmers, the working class and industrialists, have been invited to attend the session from 10 am to 4 pm at the India International Centre, according to Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convener, SJM.

He said that among the experts invited for the session are Abhijit Sen, Sanjaya Baru and S Gurumurthy. “We have also invited Niti Aayog members. We expect Bibek Debroy, V K Saraswat and Ramesh Chand to attend,” said Mahajan.

“The Aayog was supposed to lead in the field of policy making by incorporating people’s aspirations. But that doesn’t seem to be happening. The Aayog is not leading us in any direction,” he said.

“But we don’t want to be judgmental, so we thought it would be worthwhile to hold a brainstorming session,” he added.