Is Chandrababu Naidu hinting at leading a 2019 Third Front? Here’s what he said

In broad hints several times over the last few days, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appears to be warming up to the idea of leading a Third Front. In the last two days, he has underlined his seniority and vast experience in politics.
“I am the senior most political leader in the country in contemporary politics. I have been in politics for more than 40 years and have vast experience.” the 66-year-old CM has said several times in the last two days, although not directly hinting at forming a Third Front or joining the one proposed by his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao last week.
Addressing the state Assembly today, Naidu said regional political parties have to take tough decisions to protect their interests and reminded the state Assembly that these parties can play a critical role in bringing together like-minded parties across the country.
In response to two BJP ministers, who resigned from his Cabinet this morning, Naidu accused the saffron party of behaving as callously as the Congress did during bifurcated. Health and Medical Education Kamineni Srinivas and Endowments Minister P Manikyala Rao, resigned this morning, after the TDP announced its decision to walk out of the goverment. Naidu, however, praised Srinivas and Rao, saying they brought reforms in their departments and worked tirelessly.
“Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s comments last night hurt us very much. He talked as if we are asking for all money to be given to Andhra only. We were hurt and felt insulted that is why we had to take the decision to ask our Central ministers to resign,” Naidu said. “Instead of responding positively, Jaitley talks in a take-it-or-leave-it tone.”
Invoking Telugu pride, Naidu said actor N T Rama Rao (NTR) left his acting career to start Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 because Telugu people were insulted and Telugu pride was hurt by the then Congress government, led by Indira Gandhi. Naidu said that NTR rallied regional parties and stitched an alliance to form a government at the Centre.
“BJP kept quiet when UPA switched off cameras in Parliament and passed the Bill dividing Andhra Pradesh. After that BJP promised special status and included it in its manifesto also in AP. Now when we are asking for what is rightfully ours, BJP is making excuses and blaming the AP government for not following procedures like submitting utilization certificates etc.”
Naidu is not new to coalition politics. He was the convener of the United Front in 1996, which the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) was a part of. Prior to that, the TDP and its founder N T Rama Rao were also involved in the formation of the National Front led by Janata Dal in 1989.
Both Naidu and KCR are questioning the BJP’s spirit of cooperative federalism. They have both said that while they have unflinchingly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has not reciprocated positively to the states’ demands.
Hinting Naidu may play a larger role in a possible Third Front, a TDP leader said, “Chandrababu Naidu is a very experienced leader. He has lot of experience in dealing with other regional parties as well as with the two main national parties. If a Third Front emerges he may be a strong contender to lead it too.”
“Telangana CM, though, is first off the blocks by already proposing the formation of a non-Congress, non-BJP Third Front and has invited TDP to join it. So far, Naidu has not given any indication of joining any Third Front but today’s development may force the TDP to look for alternatives,’’ the leader added.
- Mar 8, 2018 at 3:02 pmNow a days we are seeing so many state leaders want to form their own fronts ,third,fourth , fifth etc and loot the country.They even can't demonstrate progress in their own state but every one wants to be a PM.What a shame that we have Democracy that will not curb dirty corrupt and violent Politicians . We don't need these leaders to rule us if they can't behave themselves in the house .Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 2:53 pm1. Idea of a non-BJP, non-Congress front (‘Third Front’ as it is often called) is not new. Such a third front appears to be attractive on paper. But just think about it. Who would be in such a front? Regional parties like Samajwadi Party, TDP (or TRS), Trinamool Congress, NCP and BJD may come together to form such a Front. 2. Leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav, N Chandra Babu Naidu (or K Chandrasekhar Rao), Ms Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar Navin Patnaik may come together to form a ‘Third Front’. 3. Here let us not forget heads of thee regional parties have individual ambitions of playing a big role in national politics (which means each of them has Prime Ministerial ambitions). 4. Let us also not overlook fact that these regional parties do not have a national agenda or a pan-India presence. Hence, on many issues there are differences in approach which means that anti-BJP anti-Congress front will be an opportunistic alliance to be in power, which may not pose a threat to NDA or UPA.Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 2:47 pmChandu bhai has that element in him. He is a natural leader and can give tough to Modi. But his army will ditch him. Just see the names: Mamota Bandarji, Hawavati, Puncture Tyre and bujhte lalten wale Yadavs, Bappi Da corrupt politics Karunanidhi, ...i mean more than half of them are not even mentally fit! aese logon ke le ke kaese banayega 3rd front? It would be like a Dulhaa without Baraat!Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 2:45 pmnational federal front TMC,TDP,JD(S),SP,BSP,INLD,NC,Kamla Hasan 96 seats left front CPM,CPI,RSP,FB 18 UPA Congress,RJD,NCP,DMK, 110 NDA BJP,SAD,JD(U),SS,YSR CONG,LJP,RSKP,AD, NEast Demo Alliance 299 (BJP 230) others BJD,ADMK,Rajni kant,PDP 20Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 2:39 pmThere is no such thing as Third Front. It is either Congress or BJP.Each leading a group of parties and forming the government. Third front is formed by people,who can never be trusted,who are selfish and care Only for their welfare.Reply
