Is any minister being dropped on graft charges, asks Congress

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Express File Photo) Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Express File Photo)

CLAIMING THAT there are reports that a minister will be dropped on charges of corruption in Sunday’s Cabinet reshuffle, main opposition Congress on Saturday asked the government to reveal the name and the action being taken against the person. “It is well known, it is an open secret… that detailed investigations have culminated in some material against minister/ministers regarding certain specific scams which have been under active investigation by the country’s premier investigative agency. We are not going into details. It could be the Srijan scam, it could be the medical college scam… or some other scam,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters.

“The Prime Minister and the government must share the names and departments of these persons who have been specifically named. Secondly, is it sufficient to simply drop them from the council of ministers or transfer them here or there or change their department. Does it not require proper criminal action… which in the case of CBI is proceeding with a preliminary investigation and (registration of a) regular case,” Singhvi said at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

He said that continued silence will be interpreted as “complete lack of accountability or more appropriately as selective, opportunistic accountability.” “If you are in the government or close to the ruling party… then there is one kind of accountability… simply drop them from the council of ministers or change the department. If you are not then there is a different kind of accountability… This selectivity and opportunism is a charge which can be easily avoided by the government by sharing with the country the details,” he added.

