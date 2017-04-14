IRS scam: Police custody of Sagar Thakkar extended

Sagar Thakkar Sagar Thakkar

A THANE sessions court Thursday extended by four days the police custody of Sagar Thakkar alias Shagy, the alleged mastermind of the call centre scam. While the advocate representing an accused usually argues against police custody, in this case the lawyer told Judicial Magistrate First Class A B Katte that they would like to cooperate with the probe and did not have any problem with further police custody. Thakkar too told the judge that he would like to help the police with the probe.

Thakkar, dressed in a t-shirt and jeans with his face covered, was brought to the second floor of the Thane sessions court around 2.45pm. Arrested from the Mumbai airport last week upon his return from Dubai, where he had been hiding over the last six months, Thakkar was earlier remanded in police custody till Thursday.

Seeking his further custody, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mukund Hatote, the investigating officer of the case, said they still needed to establish the money trail. He told the judge that there were some bank accounts regarding which they wanted to interrogate Thakkar for which his custodial interrogation was required.

When the magistrate asked the defence lawyer for her say, she said they did not have any problem with further police custody. Thakkar then spoke up and said he would like to help the police, indicating that he did not mind further custody.

In most cases, defence lawyers oppose police custody. But, sources said, Thakkar told his lawyer not to oppose police remand. As per procedure, the magistrate asked Thakkar if he had any complaint against the police, to which he said: “No, the police have been very humble.” The magistrate remanded Thakkar in further custody till April 17.

Sources said Thakkar was scared of going to Thane jail where he would be sent once his custody was over. “The Thane prison is overcrowded and he has read horrible things about it. He prefers to be in police custody where he is the sole inmate in the prison at the Crime Branch Unit 1 office where he has been kept. However, he will be eventually sent to Thane prison once his police custody is over,” said a source.

Meanwhile, the Thane police are currently in the process of gathering evidence against all the accused. They have so far recorded statements of 40 US nationals as part of evidence. “Of the 40 statements, 10 are detailed and we have evidence to prove that the calls were made from call centres on the Mira Road-Bhayander stretch,” said the source.

“There are many bogus call centres in the country from where such calls were made to the US. We will have to prove to the court that these particular calls were made from the call centres in Mira Road-Bhayander stretch. We do have some technical evidence that will prove it beyond doubt that the people whose statements were recorded received calls from the Mira- Bhayander call centre,” added the source.

The Thane police conducted raids on nine call centres operating from the Mira Bhayander stretch on October 6. People from these call centres would allegedly make calls to US citizens, claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and threaten them to make payments. So far, 70 people have been arrested and nearly 400 chargesheeted.

