IRS officer UPSC topper, BITS Pilani graduate 2nd

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Wednesday declared the civil services examination results with IRS officer K R Nandini emerging as the topper. Anmol Sher Singh Bedi, a computer engineering graduate from BITS Pilani, managed to get the second rank.

The top 25 candidates comprise 18 men and seven women. They have engineering, sciences, economics and forestry backgrouns and have graduated from premier institutions like IITs. Optional subjects of the 25 ranged from Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Anthropology, Economics, Electronic Engineering, Geography, History, Mathematics, Political Science and International Relations.

A total of 1,099 candidates (846 men and 253 women) have cleared the exam. They include 500 from the general category, 347 from backward class, 163 from scheduled castes and 89 from scheduled tribes. As many as 44 physically handicapped candidates too cleared the exams.

The UPSC said 220 candidates are on the waiting list. It conducts the civil services examination annually in three stages — preliminary, mains and interview.

