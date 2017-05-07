Rajasthan: IRS officer says cops harassed his family, probe ordered

In his FIR filed against four constables and a sub-inspector, Baig accused the policemen of trespassing and behaving rudely with his family members. (Representational Image/PTI) In his FIR filed against four constables and a sub-inspector, Baig accused the policemen of trespassing and behaving rudely with his family members. (Representational Image/PTI)

The Rajasthan Police launched an investigation after an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer posted in Udaipur filed an FIR against some policemen for allegedly trespassing and harassing his family.

According to the police, the constables went to the residence of IRS officer Mirza Azhar Baig in the Mulla Talai locality of Udaipur on Friday. An altercation ensued when the officer’s family members objected to their arrival.

Baig is posted as an Assistant Commissioner (Investigation) in the Income Tax department.

In his FIR filed against four constables and a sub-inspector, Baig accused the policemen of trespassing and behaving rudely with his family members. He also alleged that the constables slapped his brother.

When contacted by The Sunday Express, Baig refused to comment on the issue. “It is a very sensitive issue. I cannot talk about it,” he said.

The police, however, said it was a minor altercation and that the matter was “blown up unnecessarily”. “It is a case of mistaken identity. The constables had gone to arrest one Salman Baig who lives in the same locality. Since the surname was same, they got confused and entered the IRS officer’s home,” Udaipur SP said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now