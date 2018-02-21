IRS officer held on molestation charge by his student

The accused lured young women into flesh trade after initially promising them modelling assignments or roles in films. (Representational Image) The accused lured young women into flesh trade after initially promising them modelling assignments or roles in films. (Representational Image)

A senior government official was arrested in Patna on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a minor girl from Sikkim at an institute, mentored by him, where under-privileged students are provided coaching for competitive examinations free of cost. The accused, who is an IRS officer currently posted in Patna as Joint Commissioner (Income Tax), was arrested after an FIR was lodged at the Digha police station.

The complainant has stated that she was molested by the officer inside her hostel room on the night of February 17. In a state of shock, she called up her father who arrived at Patna from Sikkim and lodged a complaint at the police station. Subsequently, Gupta was arrested, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Kotwali Patna, Shibli Nomani told PTI. He said the coaching institute run by the officer provides free boarding and tuition to meritorious students from economically deprived backgrounds for medical and engineering entrance examinations.

The girl was preparing for medical entrance tests. Students from across the country are enrolled in the institute.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App