Irrigation projects: Maharashtra Government approves over Rs 33,000 crore cost escalation

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday admitted on the floor of the Assembly that it had so far approved cost escalations worth Rs 33,242 crore in 205 irrigation projects.

When they were in the Opposition, the BJP had raised serious allegations against the then government over revision of administrative approvals accorded to dam projects. In fact, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and NCP’s Maharashtra chief Sunil Tatkare are facing a probe in the matter.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said the revised administrative approvals had been given for completion of last mile projects, many of which had been stuck for years due to non-sanctioning of the increased expenditure. He blamed the previous government for delaying the implementation of projects.

