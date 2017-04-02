Irregularities in PIDB projects: Submit report in next 15 days, Captain Amarinder Singh tells ministers

Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File) Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File)

Development projects worth Rs 6,200 crore funded by the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) and initiated by the previous state government are now under scanner. A fortnight after the Punjab government stalled those projects, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Saturday asked his ministers to review the statuses of projects in their respective departments. The chief minister has asked his ministers to submit their reports in 15 days and report the irregularities, if any.

The respective reports would be referred to the Executive Committee of the Punjab Infrastructural Development Board (PIDB) for further action, while cases of suspected irregularities would be sent for investigation. The entire process will be completed by April 30, according to a spokesperson of the CMO. Amarinder chaired a PIDB review meeting on Saturday. The meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

Amarinder has directed the concerned departments to review these projects after fixing priority, and to study the tendering process to check if there were any irregularities in the sanctions. In case of irregularities, an inquiry would be ordered into the matter and those guilty of the wrongdoing would be brought to book, Amarinder instructed the ministers.

