Iron rod-laden truck rams 3 houses, 6 killed

At least six people were on Wednesday killed and two others seriously injured when a 16-wheel truck laden with iron rods rammed three houses at the Barela village, which is around 15 kms from Jabalpur district headquarters, police said. The incident occurred on the Jabalpur-Mandla road. “While six people died, two others sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment. Rescue operation is underway,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jabalpur, B S Chouhan, told PTI.

Following the incident, a mob blocked the road and pelted stones at a police team and also torched their vehicle, he said. According to Chouhan, the 16-wheel truck was coming from Chhattisgarh and it has caused heavy damaged. “We have arrested the truck driver and further details are awaited,” the officer said.

