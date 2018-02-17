Irked with Budget, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu demands justice from PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (File) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday reiterated the state’s demand for a revision in the allocation made in the Union budget and said he was open for a discussion on the allocation made for other states.

“On behalf of five crore people living in Andhra Pradesh, I demand justice from the Centre. I am ready for a debate on how much other states got and how much we have received. I demand justice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Union ministers. I am ready to make any sacrifice to ensure justice for the people here,” CM Naidu was quoted as saying by ANI.

Naidu alleged that despite making several visits to the national capital and holding meetings with all concerned ministers, the allocation for Andhra Pradesh remain unchanged. “We went for an alliance with BJP to ensure justice to our state. I visited Delhi 29 times and met several people. Justice is yet to be served. Even in the last budget, the government did injustice to Andhra,” he said.

On Friday, the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) leader, in an indirect warning to the BJP, said the people would take “harsh decisions” if they felt “cheated”. Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh had not got what was due from the Centre as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. “The Centre has not fulfilled its promises (made in the Reorganisation Act and in Parliament). Funds were not adequately granted to the state. If people come to a firm opinion that they have been cheated and made to lose, they will take harsh decisions,” the CM had said.

He added that the Congress had split the state in an “irrational manner” and had paid the price. “The Congress party, which was in power at the Centre, split the state in an irrational manner. So people gave their verdict (in the 2014 elections) very strongly and made the party bite the dust. It could not even save its deposits,” he pointed out. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced that the Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature would commence here on March 5, with Governor E S L Narasimhan addressing a joint session of the AP Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly.

The state budget for 2018-19 would be presented on March 8, Naidu informed.

(With agency inputs)

